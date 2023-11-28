VIDEO & EVENT: “Book Launch: The Arts of War: Ukrainian Artists Confront Russia”

(Kennan Institute – Nov. 28, 2023)

The stories presented in Blair A. Ruble’s newest collection, The Arts of War, highlight the ways in which Ukrainians have long explored the meaning of their country and culture through the arts; and the manner in which the arts and their creators have empowered Ukrainians to confront the Russian invaders.

OVERVIEW

The Ukrainian response to the 2022 Russian full-scale invasion has inspired a new appreciation for their country both within and beyond Ukraine. The steadfastness of Ukrainians in the defense of their country has surprised many. The stories presented in Blair A. Ruble’s newest collection, The Arts of War, highlight the ways in which Ukrainians have long explored the meaning of their country and culture through the arts; and the manner in which the arts and their creators have empowered Ukrainians to confront the Russian invaders. Dr. Ruble will explain how these developments also offer intriguing clues about the culture, society, and politics of a post-war Ukraine.

This event will feature introductory remarks by Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States H.E. Oksana Markarova.

The event will be followed by a light reception and the Wilson Center debut of the exhibit “Culture Vs. War.” Copies of the book will also be available for distribution to the in-person audience.

Speaker: Blair A. Ruble, Distinguished Fellow; Former Wilson Center Vice President for Programs (2014-2017); Director of the Comparative Urban Studies Program/Urban Sustainability Laboratory (1992-2017); Director of the Kennan Institute for Advanced Russian Studies (1989-2012) and Director of the Program on Global Sustainability and Resilience (2012-2014)

Introduction: Ambassador Mark Green, President & CEO, Wilson Center

Keynote Speaker: Ambassador Oksana Markarova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States

Moderator: William E. Pomeranz, Director, Kennan Institute

Hosted By: The Kennan Institute

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, 11:00am – 12:00pm ET, 6th Floor Flom Auditorium, Woodrow Wilson Center and Online

