AUDIO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putinology: the art of analyzing the man in the Kremlin” – NPR/ Greg Myre

“… Americans and others who closely studied the Communist leadership of the Soviet Union used to be called ‘Kremlinologists.’ Now there’s a new generation of analysts who could be called ‘Putinologists,’ those seeking to understand Russia today by deconstructing its leader and the war he’s waging in Ukraine. … Kremlinolgists tried to interpret the Soviet Union from fragmentary information coming out of highly secretive Communist leadership, which often consisted of multiple factions. Some analysts argue against Putinology, saying it’s too simplistic to interpret a sprawling country like Russia through the study of one man. … Yet Putin has consolidated his hold on Russia throughout his more than two decades in power, and critical decisions — like invading Ukraine — are widely seen as the work of Putin alone. …”