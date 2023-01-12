AUDIO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin has only 1 option left but won’t accept it, says Ukraine’s foreign minister” – NPR/ Mary Louise Kelly
“… [T]here were in fact no signs of a ceasefire. … Russia and Ukraine [each] accused the other of continuing to launch attacks. Ukraine had never agreed to a ceasefire, arguing it was just a Russian excuse to regroup. … [W]here do things go from here … on the battlefield and .. the diplomatic front? All Things Considered … speaks to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the so-called ceasefire, the options Putin has left, and what counts as a victory for Ukraine from here on. …”
Click here for: “Putin has only 1 option left but won’t accept it, says Ukraine’s foreign minister” – NPR
