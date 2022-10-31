AUDIO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “In the battle for Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say don’t underestimate Russia” – NPR
“Ukrainian forces have … recaptur[ed] wide swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east and northeast. … now … bracing for what could be one of their toughest battles … for the strategically important southern city of Kherson. … For … Ukrainians, taking back this regional capital would be huge for morale — and a strategic win. … set[ting] the stage to take back parts of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, including a nuclear … plant …. Some of Russia’s newly mobilized conscripts have been sent to help in Kherson. Local officials installed by Moscow are also building territorial defense units ….”
