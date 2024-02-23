JRL NEWSWATCH: “Unpredictable Strongman? Two Years Into War, Putin Embraces the Image.” – New York Times

“After … Biden called … Putin … a ‘crazy S.O.B.’ this week, the Kremlin was quick to issue a stern condemnation. But the image of an unpredictable strongman ready to escalate his conflict with the West is one … Putin has fully embraced after two years of full-scale war. At home, the Kremlin is maintaining the mystery over the circumstances of the death last week of Aleksei A. Navalny, preventing the opposition leader’s family from reclaiming his body. In Ukraine, [] Putin is pressing his army to maintain its brutal offensive …. American officials warn [that] Russia may be planning to place a nuclear weapon into orbit …. In power since 1999, [] Putin, 71, is set to extend his rule to 2030 in Russia’s rubber-stamp elections next month. … [H]e is feeding his increasingly overt conception of himself as a history-making leader carrying on the legacy of past rulers who were willing to sacrifice untold numbers of lives to build a stronger Russian state. But [] Putin also faces headwinds: a still-determined Ukrainian resistance, a Western alliance that largely remains united and murmurs of discontent in the Russian public. The question is whether [] Putin, as he exults in leading a ‘thousand-year, eternal Russia,’ can avoid the domestic upheaval that has also been a repeated hallmark of the country’s history. …”