JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden’s team fears the aftermath of a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive” – Politico

File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

“Behind closed doors, the administration worries about what Ukraine can accomplish”

“… Ukraine’s ever-imminent counteroffensive will attempt to retake Russian-seized territory most likely in the east and south …. [I]f the impending fighting season yields limited gains, [Biden] administration officials have expressed privately [that] they fear being faced with a two-headed monster attacking it from the hawkish and dovish ends of the spectrum. … Both sides have traded punishing blows … with neither force able to fully dislodge the other. The Russian surge ordered up earlier this year … seized little territory at the cost of significant casualties and did not do much to change the overall trajectory of the conflict. The fighting has taken a toll on the Ukrainians as well. … U.S. officials have also briefed Ukraine on the dangers of overextending its ambitions and spreading its troops too thin ….”

Click here for: “Biden’s team fears the aftermath of a failed Ukrainian counteroffensive” – Politico/ Jonathan Lemire, Alexander Ward


