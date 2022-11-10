VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘You can come home now:’ Ukraine’s recovery teams work to ensure no fallen soldiers are left behind” – CNN

“… On today’s battlefields, [Leonid] Bondar’s skills [recovering the remains of fallen soldiers] are a vital part of the embattled nation’s war efforts as it resists Moscow’s invading forces, finding and bringing home Ukraine’s fallen heroes. … [He modestly] plays down his role, saying he does it for the fighters’ families and for the country. By late August, Ukraine’s military acknowledged more than 9,000 dead; a month later … Zelensky said 50 soldiers were dying every day. … [L]ocation[s] [of the fallen] [are] a silent reminder that war is cruel, robbing the living of their lives, their loved ones of peace. Every battlefield has a place where unspent time is buried … colors fade[] and final seconds have stories waiting to be told. …”