VIDEOS: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Transcript of ‘Face the Nation’ on Feb. 19, 2023 [including excerpts re: Russia with Antony Blinken, Fiona Hill, and John Sullivan]” – CBS

“… SECRETARY ANTONY BLINKEN: … You’re right that 90 — 97 percent or so of their ground forces have been engaged in this war, which is extraordinary. And the losses to date have been horrific. Public figures suggest 200,000 casualties. … a combination of … killed and … wounded. The destruction of their war machine itself, the tanks, the armored vehicles, the missile launchers, et cetera, has also been extensive. In terms of airpower, they tried some of this early on. Ukraine’s air defenses were actually successful in shooting down a lot of Russian aircraft. So they backed off …. That doesn’t mean that they won’t try to do that going forward. But, at least to date, Ukraine has had air defenses that have allowed it to pose such a threat to Russian aircraft that they haven’t really been flying.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you lastly about this designation of crimes against humanity that the vice president announced. …”