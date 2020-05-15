VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Death Of Stalin: Unique Propaganda Footage Shows Dictator’s Funeral” – RFE/RL
“Largely unseen footage of the funeral and official mourning following the death of Soviet leader Josef Stalin is featured in a new documentary, State Funeral, by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa. It’s being shown on Current Time, the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. The mourning events were held at factories, on collective farms, town squares, and in meeting halls across the Soviet Union.”
Click here for: “The Death Of Stalin: Unique Propaganda Footage Shows Dictator’s Funeral” – RFE/RL
[DJ: Full video here currenttime.tv/a/state-funeral-loznitsa/30605682.html]
