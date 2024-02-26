VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Meet the Press [interview with Jake Sullivan]” – NBC

“… We just hit the two-year anniversary since this brutal invasion began. … [M]ost people on your show predicted … it’d be over in a week or two. Most people in the U.S. government predicted it would be over in a week or two. Two years later, the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, stands. The country stands proud and free, and resisting Russian aggression. … Ukraine has, in many ways, succeeded in thwarting the fundamental objective of … Putin … to subjugate the country of Ukraine. … Ukraine has also taken back roughly half the territory that Russia occupied in the early months …. We are looking at some setbacks, including in recent days, because Ukraine didn’t have enough ammunition to defend … Avdiivka …. But at the end of the day, Ukraine still has the capacity – if we provide them the tools and resources they need – to be able to prevail in this war. … [I]t is up to us, the United States, and our allies and partners, to deliver on our commitment. … [T]hat’s why it’s so important that Congress act. …”