VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “[Excerpt re: Ukraine:] Biden talks economy, China, political division in exclusive interview with Judy Woodruff” – PBS

“Judy Woodruff: Ukraine, you mentioned that you, we heard what you said last night, but we now also hear from Jim Jordan, who is a Republican congressman, that maybe some of the money being spent in Ukraine should go for American citizens. We heard Kevin McCarthy say, begin to raise questions about it. It’s now been $100 billion, somewhere in that area the U.S. has spent on Ukraine. You said to the ambassador last night we were with you until, you said, ‘as long as it takes.’ Does that mean this is an open ended commitment? …”