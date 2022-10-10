VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “A view from Moscow: Ukraine war will get worse [video interview with Andrey Kortunov]” – Al Jazeera
“… The war in Ukraine is not going as planned … Ukraine currently has the upper hand on the ground. … [E]xperts say there is no way Russia will seek to end the fighting. … [Russian political scientist] Andrey Kortunov … paints a bleak picture …. [and also] says the real issue … is: does [Russia] want long-term isolation from the West, or compromise and reintegration? ….”
Click here for: “A view from Moscow: Ukraine war will get worse (video interview with Andrey Kortunov) – Al Jazeera
