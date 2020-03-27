RUSSIALINK: “Spend an Evening at the Bolshoi; The ‘golden collection’ of ballet and opera will be broadcast online free” – Moscow Times

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – March 27, 2020)

The Bolshoi Theater, like every other theater in Moscow, has had to close its doors until mid-April (if not longer). But to keep up the spirits of all ballet and opera lovers, they are putting up six of their best performances on YouTube for free, starting with “Swan Lake” this Friday.

All the performances from the “golden collection” are the best of the best, impecably performed and beautifully filmed. You can enjoy “The Nutcracker,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Boris Godunov” and three other productions from now until April 4.

Each broadcast will take place on the theater’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Moscow time (noon in New York, 4 p.m. in London). If you miss it, it will be available free of charge for 24 hours after the broadcast.

Sit back and enjoy. You’ve got the best seat in the house.

