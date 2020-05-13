RUSSIALINK: “Some 200 journalists contract coronavirus virus, 5 die in Russia” – Interfax

MOSCOW. May 12 (Interfax) – Coronavirus has killed five journalists in Russia, according to Chairman of the Russian Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyov.

“Unfortunately, we already have casualties. The numbers were revealed a short time ago. About 60 journalists have died worldwide, including five here. We have 200 cases of infection,” Solovyov said at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies, and Communications on Tuesday.

“Just like doctors, journalists are fighting the virus on the frontline,” Solovyov said.

“All mass media sectors are going through a severe crisis,” he said.

According to the latest update, more than 232,200 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Russia, which has surpassed the UK and Spain in the global coronavirus table and currently ranks second after the U.S. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,116 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

