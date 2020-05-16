RUSSIALINK: “Russia reports almost 10,600 new Covid-19 cases (+4.2%), 113 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. May 15 (Interfax) – Russia detected 10,598 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours [9,974 cases in 84 regions the day before], the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

“Over the past day, 10,598 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 85 regions of Russia, including 4,504 active asymptomatic cases (42.5%),” the statement said.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 262,843 (252,245 the day before, +4.2%). Russia ranks second in the global coronavirus table (according to the Johns Hopkins University). Given dynamics of the neighbors (the UK, which ranks third, sees 3,400 new cases a day) and the large gap between Russia and the United States in terms of coronavirus cases (the U.S. has 1.4 million registered patients), there will be no change in the Top 3 anti-rating in the near future.

Moscow saw 4,748 new coronavirus cases (4,712 the day before) in the past 24 hours, bringing the total rate to 135,464.

Over the past day, Russia reported 113 coronavirus-related deaths (93 the day before), including 68 in Moscow (58 the day before). As many as 2,418 people have died of coronavirus in Russia by now.

Some 4,696 patients recovered over the past day, including 1,235 in Moscow. The total recovery rate reached 58,226.

