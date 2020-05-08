RUSSIALINK: “Putin, Trump discuss anti-coronavirus efforts, situation on global oil market – Kremlin” – Interfax

MOSCOW. May 7 (Interfax) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump discussed efforts to counter the coronavirus pandemic and the situation on the global oil market in a telephone call on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said.

“The heads of state exchanged greetings on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism. They emphasized a historic significance of allied relations that united our nations during WWII and helped defeat our common enemy,” the Kremlin said in a statement seen by Interfax.

Putin and Trump “underscored that, following these traditions, Russia and the U.S. can achieve a lot in addressing urgent problems of our times, including maintaining strategic stability, combating terrorism, settling regional conflicts, and countering epidemics,” it said.

While discussing the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders praised bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said. “They agreed to continue to enhance coordination on this track. In particular, the U.S. offered to send a shipment of medical supplies to Russia,” it said.

Putin and Trump also addressed the situation on the global oil market, the Kremlin said. “They acknowledged that a new OPEC+ agreement was concluded swiftly enough, in many ways owing to good interaction between the Russian and U.S. presidents, which took effect on May 1 and has already had a practical effect on the stabilization of oil prices,” it said.

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]

