RUSSIALINK: “Putin discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic crisis, regional conflicts on the phone with CIA’s Burns – Peskov” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Nov 8 (Interfax) – Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns during the latter’s recent visit to Moscow, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

“That’s right, such a conversation did take place over the phone,” Peskov told journalists on Monday when asked whether Putin spoke with Burns during the CIA director’s visit to Moscow.

Asked what subjects the two touched upon during the conversation, Peskov replied, “Bilateral relations, the crisis situation in the diplomatic practice, and an exchange of opinions on regional conflicts.”

Additionally, Putin and Burns addressed cybersecurity problems. “Definitely, they were mentioned,” Peskov said when asked whether Putin and Burns discussed cybersecurity.

