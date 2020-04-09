RUSSIALINK: “No plans to create system for tracking tourists in Moscow – mayor’s office” – Interfax

MOSCOW. April 9 (Interfax) – There are no plans to create a system that will track tourists in Moscow, the press service for the Moscow information technologies department said on Thursday.

“The Moscow information technologies department currently has no plans to create a system for tracking tourists in Moscow,” the department told Interfax.

The Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday, citing its sources, that Moscow authorities may create a system for monitoring the places where foreign tourists gather.

It envisages using data from cellphone operators to track the number of foreigners arriving in Moscow who are using roaming or have local SIM cards and determine where they spend the most time.

According to the paper, Yandex, which is already providing the authorities with data on transport flows and is monitoring the level of self-isolation in Moscow, might be in the running for the contract to create the system.

