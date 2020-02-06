RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#23 :: Thursday, 6 February 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#23 :: Thursday, 6 February 2020

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Warmest January in Moscow.

2. Moscow Times: Climate Change Is Moving Russia’s Taiga North, Scientists Warn.

3. Russia Beyond: Olga Childs, OPINION: Russia no longer exports emigrants, but a new cohort of Global Russians.

4. Paul Goble: Dueling Polls about What ‘a Typical Russian’ Is or Should Be.

5. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, At Moscow university, a debate: Ban politics or risk the Kremlin’s wrath? What’s more important for universities: that they protect their students – and themselves – from getting involved in hot-button politics, or that they empower academic freedom of speech, regardless of the controversy?

6. BBC Monitoring: State poll says most Russians support constitutional changes.

7. www.rt.com: ‘I’m not proposing to extend my powers’: Putin says potential changes to constitution are not about him.

8. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov and Denis Volkov, Are Russians Ready for Lasting Change? The Russian public’s appetite for change has increased considerably in the past two years, according to a new poll by the Carnegie Moscow Center and the Levada Center. What kind of change do people want, and what are they prepared to do about it?

9. Paul Goble: Inequality of Russian Regions having Major Impact on Moscow, Scholars Say.

10. BMB Russia: What is Putin hoping to accomplish through this shakeup? What is next for government – and governance – in Russia? And why now?

11. TASS: New Russian party For the Truth formed in Moscow.

12. Interfax: Russian prosecutors ‘apologise’ to journalist for false drugs charge.

13. Financial Times: Moscow to lift spending and stimulate growth. New PM plans more expansionist regime to tackle falling incomes after years of austerity.

14. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian commentary says country in ‘demographic crisis’

15. War on the Rocks: Michael Kofman, RUSSIAN DEMOGRAPHICS AND POWER: DOES THE KREMLIN HAVE A LONG GAME?

16. Moscow Times: Russian Energy Exports to U.S. Set 8-Year Record in October.

17. www.rt.com: Scott Ritter, Step to nuclear doomsday: US puts low-yield nukes on submarines to counter made-up Russian ‘strategy’

18. CNN: US to start negotiating with Russia on nuclear arms control soon.

19. The National Interest: Steven Pifer, Don’t Let New START Die. Little suggests grounds for optimism about nuclear arms control as long as Mr. Trump remains president. Change will require that the Democratic candidate win in November. His or her administration would then have to move immediately to extend New START before exploring additional measures that could usefully regulate an ever more complex arms competition with Russia and others.

20. The Nation: Stephen Cohen, Putin in Israel. Conflicting new Cold War memories.

21. The National Interest: Dimitri Alexander Simes, Russia’s Impeachment Saga Survival Guide. Few in Moscow expect Donald Trump to make any major overtures to Vladimir Putin given that he just survived impeachment and is headed toward an election where any signs of friendliness toward the Kremlin will almost certainly be used against him. As a result, Russia will keep Washington at a distance.

22. Washington Post: Henry E. Hale and Olga Kamenchuk, Why are Republicans using Putin’s talking points? This study helps explain. Increasingly, Republican voters think Vladimir Putin is a good leader. But Russians don’t feel the same way about President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...