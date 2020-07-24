RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#133 :: Friday, 24 July 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#133 :: Friday, 24 July 2020
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, With Siberia in flames, climate change hits home for Russia. Siberia may be best known for being cold. But this summer, large parts of it are in flames – a state of affairs that Russian scientists say is a byproduct of climate change, and is likely to end up accelerating the process.
2. Counterpunch: Robert Hunziker, Thawing Arctic Permafrost – counterpunch.org/2020/07/24/thawing-arctic-permafrost/
3. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia, NATO drifting towards Arctic standoff.
4. rt.com: 52% of Russians say they’re not entirely satisfied with their lives – state pollster.
5. Meduza: Russia’s way out . Microbiologist Denis Logunov explains his headstart on a coronavirus vaccine and why a two-vector approach promises better immunity. [Longer interview in Russian: meduza.io/feature/2020/07/23/sozdatel-rossiyskoy-vaktsiny-ot-koronavirusa-denis-logunov-dal-meduze-pervoe-bolshoe-intervyu-on-rasskazal-stoit-li-zhdat-privivok-k-sentyabryu-2020-goda]
6. TASS: Izvestia: Russians ditching face masks.
7. Russia Beyond: How coronavirus changed habits & daily life of Russians – rbth.com/lifestyle/332482-coronavirus-changed-habits-daily-life
8. rt.com: After 4-month suspension, Russia to resume international flights from August 1; UK & Turkey among first destinations.
9. Meduza: A second chance for LDPR, but hardly a thought for the protests.
10. stalkerzone.org: Facts of the Furgal Case That Are Inconvenient for MSM Propagandists – stalkerzone.org/facts-of-the-furgal-case-that-are-inconvenient-for-msm-propagandists/
11. Twitter: Ollie Richardson, Mini-thread about liberal youth in Russia.
12. Wall Street Journal: Russia Cuts Interest Rates to Record Low. Recession-hit Russian economy is under pressure from the pandemic and low oil prices.
13. New York Times: A Russian Gas Pipeline Increases Tension Between the U.S. and Europe. The Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany pipeline is 94 percent complete. Washington wants to keep it that way.
14. Oilprice.com: Russia Considers Emulating The World’s Largest Oil Hedge.
15. Mark Galeotti: Re: Subject: A comment on Galeotti. (re Nicolai Petro)
16. Counterpunch: T.J. Coles, UK-Russia Report: the Integrity Initiative Strikes Again! – counterpunch.org/2020/07/24/uk-russia-report-the-integrity-initiative-strikes-again/
17. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 23 JULY 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/07/23/russian-federation-sitrep-23-july-2020/
18. Russia Beyond: 5 reasons to read Zakhar Prilepin’s ‘The Monastery’ – rbth.com/arts/332481-zakhar-prilepin-monastery
19. The Conversation: James Rodgers, From Lenin to Putin: Russia’s turbulent history as told by the foreign press
20. Newsweek: Alex Hudson, Second Cold War With Russia Could Last 40 Years
21. Kennan Institute: Ani Kokobobo and Colleen Lucey, If You Thought US-Russian Relations Were Bad Now, Wait Another 10 Years.
22. Facebook: Fred Weir, Comment re “If You Thought US-Russian Relations Were Bad Now, Wait Another 10 Years”
23. rt.com: US Space Force accuses Russia of testing ‘weapon-like’ anti-satellite device in orbit.
24. rt.com: Trump tells Putin he wants to avoid three-way arms race with Russia & China.
25. TASS: Unabating US protests raise serious questions about Trump’s re-election chances – expert – tass.com/world/1182011
26. Jacobin: Branko Marcetic, Trump the “Putin Puppet” Just Dramatically Escalated the Undeclared War Against Russia. The national security state has claimed a dangerous new victory: receiving authorization from Trump to conduct cyberattacks against enemies around the world with greater leeway – especially Russia. It’s the latest success for a years-long pressure campaign by the national security bureaucracy centered on Orwellian claims that Trump’s foreign policy is somehow pro-Russian. – jacobinmag.com/2020/07/donald-trump-putin-russiagate
27. TASS: Vedomosti: Parties to Donbass conflict agree to ceasefire monitoring measures.
28. New Cold War: US presidential election and prospects of Kiev advance in eastern Ukraine – newcoldwar.org/us-presidential-election-and-prospects-of-kiev-advance-in-eastern-ukraine/
29. Washington Post: Russia’s disinformation campaigns are targeting African Americans
30. The Hill: How Russian imperialism could bring down Putin
31. NPR: Democrats Go On Offense On Russian Election Interference As November Approaches.
