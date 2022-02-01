RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#25 :: Tuesday, 1 February 2022
1. Atlantic Council: Stephen Blank, Ukrainian neutrality would not appease Putin or prevent further Russian aggression.
2. Brookings: Jeremy Greenwood, Lessons from Ukraine for the Arctic: Russian “dialogue” isn’t always what it seems. – brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2022/01/31/lessons-from-ukraine-for-the-arctic-russian-dialogue-isnt-always-what-it-seems/
3. CNN: U.S. has identified Russian elites who will be sanctioned if Putin invades Ukraine.
4. Daily Beast: Notorious Russian Mercenaries Pulled Out of Africa Ready for Ukraine. Unprecedented numbers of the Wagner Group, which some have called Putin’s “private army,” have departed in recent days, sources tell The Daily Beast.
5. The Economist: How big is Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine? It is the biggest concentration of firepower in Europe since the cold war.
6. Financial Times: How could the west punish Russia if it invades Ukraine? U.S. and European allies are preparing aggressive economic and financial sanctions.
7. Foreign Affairs: Eric S. Edelman and David J. Kramer, Keep NATO’s Door Open to Ukraine. Washington Shouldn’t Grant Putin the Sphere of Influence He Wants.
8. Foreign Policy: Amy Mackinnon, A Little Mud Won’t Stop Putin. Frozen ground may aid a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it’s not a decisive factor.
9. The Hill: Leon Aron, Winning by points: Putin’s judo match with the West.
10. Kennan Institute: Maxim Trudolyubov, A War That Is Both Impossible and Imminent.
11. Los Angeles Times editorial: U.S.’s righteous response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine.
12. Meduza: As seen on state TV. Russia’s primetime coverage of the impasse over Ukraine, in brief.
13. Moscow Times: Andrei Kolesnikov, What Would a War With Ukraine Mean for Ordinary Russians? Instead of mobilizing public opinion ahead of the 2024 presidential election, a war with Ukraine would have the opposite effect.
14. NPR: Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple.
15. New York Times: Yulia Latynina, Putin Is Caught in a Trap of His Own Making.
16. The New Yorker: David Remnick, Putin, Ukraine, and the Preservation of Power. Once more, the Russian President is poised to invade the nation. His weapons include military hardware, malware, and propaganda.
17. RFE/RL: OSCE Envoy: Russian Proposals Are Slippery Slope To A World Where ‘Might Makes Right’
18. Time.com: Bill Browder, The Best Way To Stop Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine.
19. Wall Street Journal editorial, Going After the Kremlin Mafia. Putin’s cronies need to know they won’t be safe from sanctions.
20. Vox: Putin is rewriting history to justify his threats to Ukraine. Putin pretends Russia and Ukraine are historically “one people.” (Maria Snegovaya)
21. Washington Post: Pro-Moscow separatists once marched in this Ukraine border city. Now it’s standing against Russia.
