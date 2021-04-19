RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#83 :: Monday, 19 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#83 :: Monday, 19 April 2021
1. rt.com: Jailed Russian activist Navalny moved to prison hospital after almost 3 weeks on ‘hunger strike,’ allies express fears for health – rt.com/russia/521461-navalny-hunger-strike-hospitalization/
2. TASS: Kremlin says monitoring Navalny’s health not Putin’s purview but that of prison officials – tass.com/politics/1279879
3. Wall Street Journal: Alexei Navalny Hospitalized in Russia Three Weeks Into Hunger Strike. Kremlin dismisses U.S. warnings of consequences if the Putin foe dies in prison.
4. TASS: Vedomosti: Diplomatic tensions between Russia, West keep intensifying.
5. RFE/RL: Despite Heightened Tensions With Washington, Putin To Speak At U.S. Climate Change Summit.
6. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, New Sanctions Reveal the Dangerous Low of U.S.-Russian Relations. Washington and Moscow continue to engage in a risky tit-for-tat with no offramp from potential escalation in sight.
7. donbass-insider.com: UKRAINIAN ARMY SHELLS DPR WITH 122MM ARTILLERY AND KILLS CIVILIAN IN DONETSK – donbass-insider.com/2021/04/16/ukrainian-army-shells-dpr-with-122mm-artillery-and-kills-civilian-in-donetsk/
8. Kyiv Post editorial: Too little, very late
9. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, CZECH MATE – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/04/19/czech-mate/
10. rt.com: Czech sabotage accusations against Moscow are ‘ludicrous James Bond stuff,’ analysts tell RT – rt.com/russia/521444-russian-agents-czech-explosions
11. rt.com: Russia’s Siberia may hold one of the world’s largest reserves of rare earths – rt.com/business/521473-rare-earths-russia-biggest-reserve/
12. Wall Street JournaL: U.S. Sanctions Squeeze Russia’s Bonds Despite Economic Strength. Diplomatic campaign in response to alleged cyberattacks and election interference is raising borrowing costs for Russian government.
13. rt.com: Nebojsa Malic, So wait, RUSSIA got Biden elected? In conjuring an excuse for sanctions, White House goes full conspiracy theory – rt.com/op-ed/521453-russia-got-biden-elected/
14. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Game of Chicken Kiev – unz.com/akarlin/game-of-chicken-kiev/
15. The Unz Review: Flashpoint Ukraine: Don’t Poke the Bear. Interview with Israel Shamir – unz.com/mwhitney/flashpoint-ukraine-dont-poke-the-bear/
16. AFP: Ukrainian soldiers sceptical that Western sanctions will deter Russian troops.
17. TASS: Kommersant: Russia, Belarus to continue rapprochement amid US-backed assassination conspiracy.
18. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Zero mainstream coverage today of the foiled, U.S. backed plot to assassinate Belarus president Lukashenko – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/04/19/zero-mainstream-coverage-today-of-the-foiled-u-s-backed-plot-to-assassinate-belarus-president-lukashenko/
19. rt.com: Czech officials say warehouse explosion blamed on Russians happened by accident – but still believe Moscow’s spooks were involved – rt.com/russia/521488-czech-officials-explosion-accident/
20. Politico.com: Biden won’t bring on board controversial Russia expert. Matthew Rojansky was being considered for the position of Russia director on the NSC. But his possible appointment drew a wave of criticism from Russia hawks.
