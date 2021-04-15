RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#80 :: Thursday, 15 April 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#80 :: Thursday, 15 April 2021
1. AP: U.S. expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions
2. Axios: U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions targeting Russian economy
3. AFP: New US sanctions won’t ‘help’ Putin-Biden summit plans: Kremlin
4. Sputnik: Moscow Warns of ‘Consequences’ as US Slaps New Sanctions on Russia Targeting Debt, Expels Diplomats – sputniknews.com/world/202104151082638672-us-slaps-new-sanctions-on-russia-expels-diplomats/
5. rt.com: US imposes new sanctions against Russia, expels ten diplomats & targets national debt in move Moscow may view as major escalation – rt.com/russia/521127-us-sanctions-new-round/
Washington Post: Biden administration imposes significant economic sanctions on Russia over cyberspying, efforts to influence presidential election
19472e683521_story.html
7. The White House: FACT SHEET: Imposing Costs for Harmful Foreign Activities by the Russian Government
8. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia wary of US proposal on Putin-Biden summit.
9. rt.com: Putin WON’T meet Biden in near future, Kremlin says. Moscow not ruling out talks, but disappointed about new sanctions speculation – rt.com/russia/521108-putin-wont-meet-biden-in/
10. Intellinews: Kremlin says Putin’s attendance at a summit with Biden will depend on Washington’s behaviour
11. Interfax: Covid-19 may become chronic condition – Russian Academician Chuchalin
12. Moscow Times: Less Than 10% of People Vaccinated In Moscow, Center of Russia’s Vaccination Drive.
13. RFE/RL: Good Science, Bad Marketing? Russia’s Sputnik Vaccine Is Plagued By Controversy, Missteps.
14. Interfax: Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg: I will bequeath my Covid-19 antibodies to posterity.
15. TASS: Senator warns Western-designed destructive influence on Russia’s youth intensifying – tass.com/politics/1278337
16. rt.com: Russia building most powerful icebreaker fleet, aims for year-round sailing on its Arctic sea route – Putin – rt.com/business/520990-russia-powerful-icebreaker-fleet-putin/
17. Wall Street Journal: China and Russia Are the X-Factors in Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal. U.S. is focusing more on big-power rivals, but the move could blunt Washington’s human-rights message.
18. Moscow Times: Russia Says U.S. Troop Pullout from Afghanistan Risks ‘Escalation’
20. AP: Ukraine seeks stronger Western backing amid Russian buildup.
21. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Biden and Blinken Blink on Ukraine – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2021/04/14/biden-and-blinken-blink-on-ukraine/
22. TASS: Kommersant: US, NATO not ready to grant membership to Ukraine.
23. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dzianis Melyantsou, What’s Behind the Refreeze in U.S.-Belarus Relations? There are tough times ahead for U.S.-Belarusian relations. Reimposing sanctions will lead to a new stage of the diplomatic crisis and a further toughening of rhetoric – carnegie.ru/commentary/84333
24. Russia Beyond: What did the USSR actually get right? – rbth.com/history/333668-what-did-ussr-actually-get-right
