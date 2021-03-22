RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#60 :: Monday, 22 March 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#60 :: Monday, 22 March 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Updating the USSR: A Test for Freedom. Thirty years is a sufficient period to assess the results of the independent development of the countries that emerged from the republics of the former USSR. Now the period of their growing up can be considered complete; ahead is an independent future. Russia is increasingly feeling independent and not particularly obligated to its neighbours. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/updating-the-ussr-a-test-for-freedom/
2. Russian International Affairs Council: Vladislav Belov, Russia-Europe: Nothing New on the Western Economic Front? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-europe-nothing-new-on-the-western-economic-front/
3. rt.com: Russia-EU trade turnover plunged over 20% in 2020.
4. Financial Times: Vladimir Putin to be vaccinated tomorrow.
5. Paul Goble: Demand for Russia’s Sputnik-5 Vaccine Exceeds Supply Abroad and at Home.
6. Intellinews: The number of Russians that consider Russia to be European down by half in the last decade to 29%.
7. Intellinews: Russia backing off Twitter shutdown, after the US company starts banning opposition voices.
8. TASS: Izvestia: Open dialogue between Putin and Biden required to improve bilateral relations.
9. Wall Street Journal: David Satter, Biden Should Follow His ‘Killer’ Instinct. He noted the truth about Putin, as no predecessor has done. Will he back up his words with action?
10. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Joe Biden is senile: Russia delivers its verdict on national television – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/03/22/joe-biden-is-senile-russia-delivers-its-verdict-on-national-television/
11. Financial Times: Letter: U.S. interests are not served by name-calling. From Istvan Dobozi, Former Lead Economist, World Bank.
12. rt.com: Putin’s secret kill list REVEALED! If you’re ready to believe anonymous & erratic ‘spy’ sources beloved by Western media, that is … – rt.com/russia/518804-tabloids-putin-kill-list/
13. postsocialism.org: Jeremy Morris, Russian Cultural Conservatism Critiqued: Translating the Tropes of ‘Gayropa’ and ‘Juvenile Justice’ – postsocialism.org/2021/03/19/russian-cultural-conservatism-critiqued-translating-the-tropes-of-gayropa-and-juvenile-justice/
14. TASS: Russia cannot rule out any western threats, even disconnection from SWIFT — Kremlin
15. rt.com: New US sanctions could actually BOOST Russian economy, Moscow trade officials say, with more goods & products being made at home – rt.com/russia/518780-us-sanctions-boost-economy/
16. Moscow Times: Anna Arutunyan, What a U.S. Intelligence Report on Russia Really Tells Us About America. The U.S. is easily triggered by what is in effect Russian trolling because Americans are increasingly uncomfortable with internal threats.
17. Asia Times: Spengler (David P. Goldman), Biden’s firing squad stands in a circle With no one in charge, none of Washington’s recent threats is consistent with identifiable policy objectives.
18. Carnegie Moscow Center: Vita Spivak, What Does China’s Latest Five-Year Plan Mean for Russia? As Russia becomes increasingly pulled into China’s tech orbit, the Rubicon will be the Kremlin’s final decision on whether to use Chinese or Western technology to develop 5G networks in Russia—and currently Chinese companies look like the favorites.
19. Davis Center (Harvard University): How Will U.S. Policy toward Central Asia Look under the Biden Administration? (Interview with George Krol)
20. Intellinews: Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko names possible successors.
21. TASS: Kommersant: Zelensky keeps hyping ‘new’ Donbass summit but nothing’s on the horizon.
22. World Socialist Web Site: Jason Melanovski, Ukraine approves strategy to “recover” Crimea, threatening all-out war with Russia – wsws.org/en/articles/2021/03/20/ukra-m20.html
23. The Scrum: James W. Carden and Patrick Lawrence, “Our cold, two-front war.” We’re already losing this one – thescrum.substack.com/p/our-cold-two-front-war
24. taibbi.substack.com: Matt Taibbi, Aaugh! A Brief List Of Official Russia Claims That Proved To Be Bogus – taibbi.substack.com/p/aaugh-a-brief-list-of-official-russia-
You must log in to post a comment.