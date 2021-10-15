RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#202 :: Friday, 15 October 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#202 :: Friday, 15 October 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Kremlin.ru: Interview with CNBC – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66920
2. TASS: Russia kicks off ‘first-ever digital’ nationwide population census – tass.com/society/1350051
3. AFP: Russia Starts Census Amid Pandemic, Demographic Crisis
4. Meduza: The Red East. How Russia’s Communist Party achieved unprecedented electoral success in Russia’s Far East — previously a stronghold for the far-right Liberal Democrats.
5. Meduza: United Russia blocks Communist initiative to launch parliamentary investigation into torture and rape inside Russian prisons
6. Washington Post: As Russian voting moves online, Putin’s foes say another path to curb Kremlin is lost
7. Novaya Gazeta: Russian commentary views causes, implications of poverty in country – novayagazeta.ru/articles/2021/10/05/tsvetushchaia-bednost-osnova-stabilnosti
8. RFE/RL: Arrest Of Russian University Rector Sparks Fears Of Further Clampdown On Liberal Arts
9. rt.com: Russia is NOT manipulating gas market to drive up costs, European Commission says in response to claims Moscow plotted price rise – rt.com/russia/537538-russia-not-manipulating-gas-market/
10. Dances With Bears: WHO’S TO BLAME FOR THE GAS SHORTAGE & RISING PRICES IN EUROPE – IT’S THE EUROPEAN UNION STUPID. (Vzglyad article) – johnhelmer.net/whos-to-blame-for-the-gas-shortage-rising-prices-in-europe-its-the-european-union-stupid/print/
11. rt.com: Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t face further sanctions now construction is complete, as US backtracks on policy, Politico reports – rt.com/russia/537487-nordstream2-further-sanctions-report/
12. TASS: Izvestia: How much longer will the world need coal.
13. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 14 OCTOBER 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/10/14/russian-federation-sitrep-14-october-2021/
14. AFP: Nine restaurants win stars as Michelin launches Moscow guide
15. Washington Post: Michelin now ranks Moscow’s restaurants. It’s seen as a win for Putin’s food import bans.
16. Moscow Times: Most Russians Oppose Same-Sex Relationships – Poll
17. New York Times: U.S. Holds Global Meeting to Fight Ransomware, Minus the World’s No. 1 Culprit. Russia, the biggest source of the problem, was not invited to the 30-nation conference, which sought to engage allies in efforts to disrupt cybercrime.
18. TASS: Media: Nuland’s visit to Moscow less productive than expected.
19. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Fyodor Lukyanov, Nato Has Just One Common Function, Which Is To Contain Russia – rg.ru/2021/09/28/lukianov-u-nato-ostalas-edinstvennaia-obshchaia-funkciia-sderzhivanie-rossii.html
20. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia-Japan Relations: Were Abe’s Efforts In Vain? Expanding the modest elements of trust in the Japan-Russia relationship, talking through reciprocal concerns before they lead to conflict, avoiding bilateral incidents, and engaging in mutually beneficial economic cooperation is the way forward.
21. Global Times: Andrey Kortunov, Shared territorial concern, opposition to US intervention prompt Russia’s support to China on Taiwan question – globaltimes.cn/page/202110/1236320.shtml
22. rt.com: Russian gas transit through Ukraine will exceed required contractual volumes – Energy Ministry – rt.com/business/537531-russia-gas-ukraine-increase-transit/
23. Kommersant: Why contacts with the current Ukrainian leadership are meaningless. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev addressed Kommersant with his new article – kommersant.ru/doc/5028300
24. The Times (UK): Professor Paul Dukes. Aberdeen university lecturer, author and expert on Russian history who was fascinated by the country’s links with Scotland.
You must log in to post a comment.