RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#173 :: Thursday, 2 September 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#173 :: Thursday, 2 September 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Russia Beyond: Why there is no privacy in Russia – rbth.com/lifestyle/334156-privacy-russia-problem
2. rt.com: Putin doesn’t have online accounts & thinks there are better uses of his time than posting on Twitter or Facebook, Kremlin says – rt.com/russia/533740-putin-social-media-accounts/
3. Moscow Times: Russia Faces Renewed Coronavirus Surge, Health Officials Warn
4. rt.com: Is Covid-19 here to stay? Top Russian immunologist says pandemic may not finally come to an end for AT LEAST another three years – rt.com/russia/533755-kryuchkov-pandemic-period-duration/
5. Bloomberg editorial: Lessons From Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine Stumble
6. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrew Futter, US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue: Why It’s Good to Talk – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/us-russia-strategic-stability-dialogue-why/
7. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with schoolchildren. On Knowledge Day, Vladimir Putin had a meeting at the Okean National Children’s Centre with pupils of schools, gymnasiums and lyceums, winners of Olympiads and competitions in culture, art, science and sport – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/66554
8. TASS: Russian parliament spots foreign pressure on law enforcement system – tass.com/politics/1333243
10. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on socioeconomic development of the Far Eastern Federal District. Vladimir Putin chaired a videoconference meeting on the socioeconomic development of the Far Eastern Federal District – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66577
11. Moscow Times: Russian Tech Exports Up Threefold Since 2018. With sales booming, the country’s technology trade deficit has reached its lowest level since 2001.
12. rt.com: Putin launches new investment projects in Russia’s Far East – rt.com/business/533753-putin-investment-projects-far-east/
13. rt.com: Nearly 100,000 Russians claimed free land in Far East – rt.com/business/533746-100000-russians-claim-far-east-hectare/
14. Financial Times: Russia starts to sow seeds of ‘wheat diplomacy’. Food exports bring in welcome dollars to the sanctions-hit economy but could also extend Moscow’s global reach
15. TASS: Next industrial revolution may take place in 10-20 years — Russian PM
– tass.com/economy/1333313
16. Russia Matters: Sergei Guriev, 30 Years After End of Soviet Union, Its Main Lesson for Russia Remains ‘Reform or Else’
17. The Calvert Journal: Paula Erizanu, 30 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, is it time to finally stop using the term ‘post-Soviet’?
18. Valdai Discussion Club: The Fall of Kabul and the Balance of Power in Greater Eurasia. We do not know if peace in Afghanistan becomes a reality. However, right now, for the first time in the past 40 years, internal political stabilisation in this country has the most solid foundation, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Timofei Bordachev – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-fall-of-kabul-and-the-balance-of-power/
19. TASS: Russia to consider recognizing new Afghan authorities once government is formed — diplomat – tass.com/world/1333293
20. PONARS Eurasia: Simon Saradzhyan, Why Russia Is Unlikely to Use Zapad-2021 to Intervene Militarily in European Countries
21. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Lukashenko postpones integration with Russia.
22. RFE/RL: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Gets His White House Meeting. Was It Enough?
23. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Out of Afghan frying pan & into Ukrainian fire? America’s empire builders have another pawn to fuel their apocalyptic chess game – rt.com/russia/533732-mcfaul-article-us-support-ukraine/
24. TASS: Izvestia: How much money is Washington willing to give Kiev?
25. Intellinews: Ukraine: Zelenskiy meets Biden in Washington. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had his first face-to-face meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden and the two leaders laid out their agenda which was part support and part a US wish list of reforms Ukraine has to make.
You must log in to post a comment.