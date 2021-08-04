RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#155 :: Wednesday, 4 August 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021- #155 :: Wednesday, 4 August 2021

1. Wall Street Journal: ‘We Will ROC You’: How Russians Crushed the Tokyo Olympics Under an Alias. Still banned from competing under their own flag or anthem, athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee are sweeping up medals beyond even their own expectations.

2. www.rt.com: Alexander Lebedev, Amped up on hysteria & prejudice, the West has gone mad about Moscow. It’s time to start Russian Lives Matter!

3. TASS: Lavrov slams West’s unfounded attacks against Russian vaccines.

4. TASS: Russia ready to share its achievements in combating COVID-19, Lavrov says.

5. Moscow Times: Russia Has Earned $300M on Vaccine Exports So Far, Lags China. In the first five months of 2021, Russia sold more vaccines abroad than in the last three years combined.

7. Inverse: SATELLITE IMAGES REVEAL A CLIMATE CRISIS NIGHTMARE IN SIBERIA. Understanding this study’s findings “may make the difference between catastrophe and apocalypse.”

8. Moscow Times: Russia’s Color Revolution. From cool teens to serious librarians, everyone is dyeing their hair.

9. www.rt.com: As Russia recovers from economic effects of Covid-19, country’s richest have seen $40 billion growth in fortunes in 2021 – reports.

10. www.rt.com: Russian agriculture exports surge 16% this year amid huge increase in deliveries to Europe.

11. www.rt.com: Russia wants to open its Arctic seas to international shipping.

12. The Times (UK): No peace for theatres in Russia’s culture war. Ministry’s inquiry is state censorship of the arts, say critics.

13. Kennan Institute: Stanislav Andreychuk, The Kremlin’s Fears: How Russian Authorities Prevent Opponents from Running for Office.

14. Washington Post: Bionic arms and blue-eyed bots: How Russia aims to nurture a tech hub in its Far East.

15. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Fallout from the Biden-Merkel deal on Nord Stream 2.

16. Politico.eu: John Deni, Why Central and Eastern Europe should be cheering on Nord Stream 2. Though the US has prioritized its relationship with Germany, the gas pipeline could still prove beneficial to the region.

17. Antiwar.com: Daniel Larison, What Nord Stream 2 Means for NATO Expansion.

18. TASS: Kommersant: Russia and US continue ‘embassy wars’ despite Geneva agreements.

19. Sputnik: Russian Diplomats’ Working Conditions in US Continue to Deteriorate, Ambassador Says.

21. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Dividends of World Peace in 2050: A New Environment for Humanity.

22. The Eurasia Review: Gorbachev Says Karabakh Conflict Didn’t And Doesn’t Have Simple Solution.

23. www.rt.com: Rachel Lloyd, The US has no right to lecture Russia over Crimea while it wholeheartedly backs Israel’s illegal occupation of Syria’s territory.

25. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, Moscow, August 4, 2021.

