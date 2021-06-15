RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#121 :: Tuesday, 15 June 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#121 :: Tuesday, 15 June 2021

1. Moscow Times: Putin’s NBC News Interview, In Quotes

2. rt.com: American unilateralism & intervention is driving global instability, not Russian actions, Putin says ahead of summit with Biden.

https://www.rt.com/russia/526533-stability-compromise-us-unilateralism-putin/

3. Kremlin.ru: Interview to NBC – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65861

4. Forbes: NBC’s Keir Simmons Says Putin Was ‘Urging Me To Believe Him’ In Exclusive Interview.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjoyella/2021/06/14/nbcs-keir-simmons-says-putin-was-urging-me-to-believe-him-in-exclusive-interview/?sh=397f43a948e7

5. rt.com: Biden-Putin summit agenda revealed: Presidents to discuss Covid-19, Ukraine, hacking, climate change & situation in Middle East – rt.com/russia/526586-biden-putin-summit-agenda-plan/

6. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Why a boring Biden-Putin summit would be just fine by Russia. Russia and the United States are at a nadir in their relations. Russians hope that Wednesday’s summit between the countries’ leaders will establish a baseline understanding of each other’s red lines.

https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0614/Why-a-boring-Biden-Putin-summit-would-be-just-fine-by-Russia

7. Bloomberg editorial: How Biden Should Deal With Putin. The U.S. president shouldn’t seek breakthroughs or aim to embarrass Russia’s leader when they meet. He should simply set the terms for a more stable relationship.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-06-15/biden-putin-geneva-summit-can-help-stabilize-the-u-s-russia-relationship?sref=3HD2Fyvy

8. Wall Street Journal: Biden and Putin to Meet, With U.S.-Russia Relations at Post-Cold War Low. Summit between the U.S. and Russian leaders is unlikely to produce a thaw in the relationship, with each side looking to project strength.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-and-putin-to-meet-with-u-s-russia-relations-at-post-cold-war-low-11623668401?page=1

9. Washington Post: Biden will give Putin a list of demands. What happens if the Russian leader ignores them?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/biden-putin-summit/2021/06/12/cf171694-c96c-11eb-93fa-9053a95eb9f2_story.html

10. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, What Is Putin’s Mindset Ahead of His Meeting With Biden? Putin will probably be interested in assessing where Biden’s real concerns lie; where the sensitive areas may be in which mutual restraint, rather than unattainable compromise arrangements, may be the best way forward for now; and how the United States might act and respond under different scenarios.

https://carnegie.ru/commentary/84753

11. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, THE PUTIN-BIDEN SUMMIT: WE HAVE NOT A CHANCE TO ACHIEVE ANY AGREEMENT LIKE A “RESET” 10 YEARS AGO.



12. Valdai Discussion Club: Timothy Colton, Looking Forward to the Little Summit That Could.

https://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/looking-forward-to-the-little-summit-that-could/

13. Washington Post: Katrina vanden Heuvel, Biden has an opportunity to begin rebuilding the U.S.’s fractured relationship with Russia.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/06/15/biden-has-an-opportunity-begin-rebuilding-uss-fractured-relationship-with-russia/

14. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Russia-US Summit: Global Is More Important than Bilateral.

https://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-us-summit-global-is-more-important/

15. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven. Ending the threat of war in Ukraine without zombie solutions. As their summit approaches, some serious thoughts on how Biden and Putin can pursue a negotiated peace in a fractured land.



16. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Emotions Central to the Putin-Biden Summit. It is not that American policy should be subordinated to Putin’s emotional neuralgias, but Biden should at least know what he is dealing with.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/14/emotions-central-to-the-putin-biden-summit-a74202

17. Foreign Affairs: Michael McFaul, How Biden Should Deal With Putin. Summits Are Good, but Containment Is Better.

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/russia-fsu/2021-06-14/how-biden-should-deal-putin

18. Consortium News: Patrick Lawrence, The US-Russia Summit. Two recent moves on Moscow’s side suggest that the encounter in Geneva will mark the start of a long and welcome process.



19. New York Times: Serge Schmemann, Biden and Putin Have Bigger Problems Than Biden and Putin.



20. The Unz Review: Philip Giraldi, Meet Me in Geneva. Biden’s Russophobia means the Summit will fail.

https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/meet-me-in-geneva/

21. Moscow Times: Russia’s Economy Hits Pre-Coronavirus Size – Central Bank.

22. rt.com: Russia tops list of countries most affected by cryptocurrency threats – report – rt.com/business/526103-russia-faces-cryptocurrency-threat/

23. Intellinews: Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages

https://intellinews.com/russia-hits-herd-hostility-to-vaccines-as-covid-rages-213226/?source=russia

24. Politico: Michele Berdy, LETTER FROM MOSCOW. ‘This Is No Way to Live’: Discontent Spilled Over in Russia. But Will It Matter? Alexei Navalny catalyzed widespread anger over economic hardships and government corruption. But now he’s in jail and dissent has been silenced.

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/06/13/putin-navalny-russia-protest-dissent-493486

