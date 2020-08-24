RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#152 :: Monday, 24 August 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#152 :: Monday, 24 August 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Russia’s peasant history, once submerged, is brought back into the light. Russia’s peasant life was destroyed during the rise of the Soviet Union, literally covered over with water and dirt. But some, like Anor Tukaeva, are doing the hard work of bringing that history back into the light.
2. Paul Goble: Russians Don’t Know Geography of Their Own Country or That of Others, VTsIOM Finds.
3. Russia Beyond: Russia is on a quest to save traditional marriage. Is it still possible? – rbth.com/lifestyle/332608-russia-is-on-quest-to-save-traditional-marriage
4. Opendemocracy.net: Hypocrite Russia promotes childbirth but won’t protect pregnant women. The Orthodox Church and conservative officials promote motherhood – but turn a blind eye to women’s rights being violated during childbirth. – opendemocracy.net/en/5050/hypocrite-russia-promotes-childbirth-wont-protect-pregnant-women/
5. rt.com: Half of Russians don’t want to take world’s first Covid-19 vaccine – only 42% willing to try Sputnik V.
6. CNSNews: Russia and China Team Up on COVID-19 Vaccine, After Russian Candidate’s Skeptical Reception.
7. New York Times: Russia, Expecting Plaudits for Vaccine, Is Miffed by Its Cool Reception.
8. www.thenational.ae: Russia should rethink its role in new energy economy. Global gas market remains oversupplied and renewables only makes up a small part of the country’s energy mix.
9. Cato Institute: Ted Galen Carpenter, Why the Surge in U.S. Spy Plane Flights Near Russia?
10. rt.com: Fighting Russia has become an existential necessity for NATO, if tensions are reduced alliance has no purpose – Russia FM Lavrov – rt.com/russia/498693-nato-fighting-russia-necessity/
11. South China Morning Post: Could Russia side with the US and India against China? – scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3098398/could-russia-side-us-and-india-against-china
12. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Belarus: The Slavic Knot Tightens
13. Paul Goble: Belarusians Expected a Maidan but Instead have a Revolution, Kagarlitsky Says.
14. Reuters: Biegun Says U.S. Sees No Indication of Russian Military Plans in Belarus.
15. Los Angeles Times: Daniel Treisman, The Belarus crisis is a problem for Moscow. Here’s how Putin might respond.
16. TASS: Lukashenko needs to delegate some of his powers to government, parliament – expert.
17. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarusian authorities may send in armed forces to crack down on protesters.
18. Awful Avalanche: Belorus Sitrep: Opps Coordination Council + Potash Strike – Part IV – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/08/22/belorus-sitrep-opps-coordination-council-potash-strike-part-iv/
19. Awful Avalanche: Belorus Sitrep: Opps Coordination Council + Potash Strike – Part V – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/08/23/belorus-sitrep-opps-coordination-council-potash-strike-part-v/
20. Awful Avalanche: Belorus Sitrep: Opps Coordination Council + Potash Strike – Part VI – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/08/24/belorus-sitrep-opps-coordination-council-potash-strike-part-vi/
21. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Decline of US provides a chance to reshape international law, but this can’t happen while West always sees Russia as ‘the bad guy’ – rt.com/op-ed/498664-us-russia-international-law-relationships/
22. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, SELF-DECEPTION. (Re UK and Brexit)
23. Consortium News: Ray McGovern, Catapulting Russian-Meddling Propaganda. The New York Times is leading the full-court press to improve on what it regards as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s weak-kneed effort to blame the Russians for giving us Donald Trump – consortiumnews.com/2020/08/21/ray-mcgovern-catapulting-russian-meddling-propaganda/
24. Bloomberg editorial: The U.S. Needs a Realistic Russia Strategy. The next administration must raise pressure on Putin, not placate him.
25. NBCNews: Michael McFaul, Senate Russia report proves Trump collusion was very real. But do voters care?
26. Redstate: Kamala Harris Gets Pranked by Russian Hoaxers, Indicates Willingness to Get Dirt on Trump
27. Wall Street Journal: Alexei Navalny’s Illness Latest Blow to Russia’s Struggling Opposition. The sidelining of the Kremlin critic highlights the precarious state of the opposition after years of marginalization.
28. rt.com: German government says there’s ‘a certain probability’ that Moscow protest leader Navalny was poisoned, as tests continue.
29. rt.com: Russian doctors say German colleagues congratulated them for ‘saving Navalny’s life’ & insist two lab tests found no poison traces.
30. TASS: Putin had no role in decision-making on Navalny’s transfer to Germany, Kremlin says.
31. Washington Post: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, comatose in Berlin with suspected poisoning, was under covert surveillance, Russian media reports
32. Moon of Alabama: Navalny Was Not Poisoned – moonofalabama.org/2020/08/navalny-was-not-poisoned.html
33. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian opposition blogger may manage his projects from overseas.
34. Sharon Rivera: 2020 Survey of Russian Elites.
You must log in to post a comment.