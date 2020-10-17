JRL NEWSWATCH:”Putin proposes yearlong extension of nuclear pact with U.S.”- AP

“… Putin … made a strong call to save the last existing nuclear arms control pact between his country and the United States, proposing to extend it at least for one year. … amid conflicting signals from Russian and U.S. diplomats about the fate of the New START treaty … set to expire in February …. [T]he U.S. has proposed a broader freeze on all nuclear warheads, including battlefield nuclear weapons … [not] covered by the pact ….”