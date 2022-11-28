JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will withstand Russian attacks on power networks; ‘We must return all lands,’ Ukrainian president tells the FT” – Financial Times

“… Zelenskyy said Russia’s new strategy to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure … would not weaken the country’s resolve to liberate all occupied land, describing the conflict as a ‘war of strength and resilience.’ … insist[ing] there would be no lasting resolution to the war unless Russia withdrew from all [Russian-occupied] territories …. Kyiv has been pushing back at perceived pressure to show … openness to a[] … negotiated solution …. Some western partners are concerned that any attempt … to take back Crimea — annexed by Russia in 2014 and which it deems crucial for its security — could lead to a dangerous escalation by Moscow, possibly even … nuclear weapons. As Ukrainian forces have made advances … in the south and east, Ukraine’s military aims have hardened … seeking the return of territory occupied since February and land occupied in the 2014 Russian assault. …”