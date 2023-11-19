JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky’s No. 2 visits D.C. as U.S. warns Ukraine funds running dry” – The Hill

“The Biden administration and Ukrainian officials are issuing urgent appeals for Congress to provide military aid for Ukraine, with the White House saying the pot of funding is running dangerously low. In a sign of how acute the threat is … Zelensky dispatched his No. 2 official[, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine,] to … the White House and … Capitol Hill, pleading for aid …. America’s allies abroad are also nervous over whether Congress can follow through … with U.S. leadership viewed as … holding together a coalition of an estimated 50 nations … supporting Kyiv. U.S. and European officials reportedly have broached with Kyiv what possible peace talks … could look like, bolstering [European] fears … that chaos in Washington could push Ukraine into premature negotiations with … Putin. …”