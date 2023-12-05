JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky Will Address U.S. Senators Before Vote on Ukraine Aid” – New York Times

“… [A]n emergency funding package is stalled in Congress. The … Senate will vote … Wednesday … [on] more than $61 billion in Ukraine-focused assistance as part of a $106 billion national security package. … Ukraine urgently needs more ammunition and … weapons to try to turn the tide …. The … counteroffensive against entrenched Russian forces in southern Ukraine has so far failed to meet … objectives, and Moscow’s forces have been going on the offensive in the east. … While the warning from Washington did not stir overt signs of panic in Kyiv, it comes at perhaps the most uncertain moment … since the first chaotic months of the war. … Despite … bloody fighting, the front line has remained largely static over the past year. While … regain[ing] little ground, Ukrainian forces have expended enormous amounts of ammunition to hold the line. [] Zelensky has repeatedly warned of the risks that dwindling U.S. military assistance would pose … [and] has expressed concern that … Israel and Hamas in Gaza could distract allies and potentially undermine support for Ukraine. …”