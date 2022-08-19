JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky faces outpouring of criticism over failure to warn of war” – Washington Post

“Until this week, Ukrainians seemed to see … Zelensky as beyond reproach, a national hero who stayed in Kyiv … risk[ing] … personal safety to lead his country against invading Russian troops. Comments he made .. justifying his failure to share with Ukrainians details of repeated U.S. warnings that Russia planned to invade have punctured the bubble, triggering … public criticism unprecedented since the war began. … Zelensky cited his fears that Ukrainians would panic, flee the country and trigger economic collapse as the reason he chose not to share the stark warnings passed on by U.S. officials regarding Russia’s plans. …”

Click here: “Zelensky faces outpouring of criticism over failure to warn of war” – Washington Post/ Liz Sly

