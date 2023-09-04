JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky: Despite what ‘anyone says’ counteroffensive is pushing forward” – CNN

“… Zelensky said on Saturday[] ‘Ukrainian forces are moving forward. Despite everything and no matter what anyone says, we are advancing, and that is the most important thing. We are on the move’ …. By the end of [July], Ukraine had committed more troops to the southeast … a sign that it had identified potential weaknesses in Russian defensive lines. That decision appears to be yielding some results. In recent days, the Ukrainian military has notched victories in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region … penetrating the ‘first line’ of Russian defenses. … That progress is a sign that Kyiv is edging closer to Moscow’s sprawling network of fortified trenches along the southern front. John Kirby … [of] the U.S. National Security Council, said … Ukrainian forces had made ‘notable progress’ … achieving ‘some success against (the) second line of Russian defenses.’ …”