JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Investors Are Heading Back to Ukraine” – WSJ

“… Steel-nerved investors are trickling back into Ukraine, lured by the chance to help the country in its fight against Russia — and to score assets on the cheap. … Prospects for Ukraine’s economy remain fragile. … Losing long-term backing from its biggest financial supporter[, the United States,] would derail a nascent economic rebound …. Activity expanded in the second quarter for the first time since the start of the war, after a devastating 29% [2022] contraction …. Businesses and households have adapted to life during war, buying diesel generators to get through blackouts and moving to cities in western Ukraine. … Corruption, political volatility and a powerful oligarchy put off foreign investors. … Ukraine has undertaken changes, including an overhaul of … anticorruption efforts and revisions to … its judiciary. …”