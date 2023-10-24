JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Investors Are Heading Back to Ukraine” – WSJ

Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Image of Ukrainian Currency, adapted from file at usaid.gov

“Money trickles back in, lured by the chance to help the fight against Russia and score assets on the cheap.”

“… Steel-nerved investors are trickling back into Ukraine, lured by the chance to help the country in its fight against Russia — and to score assets on the cheap. … Prospects for Ukraine’s economy remain fragile. … Losing long-term backing from its biggest financial supporter[, the United States,] would derail a nascent economic rebound Maidan Square and Monument in Kyiv, adapted from usembassy.gov image…. Activity expanded in the second quarter for the first time since the start of the war, after a devastating 29% [2022] contraction …. Businesses and households have adapted to life during war, buying diesel generators to get through blackouts and moving to cities in western Ukraine. … Corruption, political volatility and a powerful oligarchy put off foreign investors. … Ukraine has undertaken changes, including an overhaul of … anticorruption efforts and revisions to … its judiciary. …”

Click here for: “Why Investors Are Heading Back to Ukraine; Money trickles back in, lured by the chance to help the fight against Russia and score assets on the cheap” – Wall Street Journal/ Chelsey Dulaney

