JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why I Got the Russian Vaccine” – New York Times/ Andrew E. Kramer

“… Russia’s coronavirus vaccine … Sputnik V[] [is] made at a factory outside of Moscow from genetically modified human cold viruses. Like so much else in Russia, … [its] rollout … was entangled in politics and propaganda, … Putin announcing … approval … even before late-stage trials …. Russian health officials … quick to assert they had won the vaccine race … [like] the space race … with the Sputnik satellite. In fact … several other vaccine candidates [already] were further along in testing. … [M]isleading announcements followed. … claim[ing] … national inoculation[s] … would begin in September, then … November; it ramped up only last month, no earlier than the kickoff of [British and U.S.] vaccinations …. Then came [foreign media] suspicions … that the Russian government, already eyed warily in medical matters over accusations of poisoning dissidents and doping Olympic athletes, was now … [altering] vaccine trial results, perhaps for … national pride or marketing [purposes]. …”