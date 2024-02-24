JRL NEWSWATCH: “What the Pentagon has learned from two years of war in Ukraine” – Washington Post

“… The U.S. military is undertaking an expansive revision of its approach to war fighting, having largely abandoned the counterinsurgency playbook … [relevant to] combat in Iraq and Afghanistan to focus … on preparing for an even larger conflict with more sophisticated adversaries such as Russia or China. … [War in] Ukraine … has made clear … that battlefield calculations have fundamentally changed …. Precision weapons, fleets of drones and digital surveillance can reach far beyond the front lines …. The war remains an active and bountiful research opportunity for American military planners …. A classified year-long study on the lessons learned from both sides of the bloody campaign will help inform the next National Defense Strategy …. The 20 officers who led the project examined five areas: ground maneuver, air power, information warfare, sustaining and growing forces and long range fire capability. …”