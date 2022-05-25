JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Is Really Going on in the Kremlin?” – Kyiv Post/ Anders Åslund

“… Based on current evidence, I would be surprised if [Putin] can rule Russia until the end of this year. … [T]he Kremlin must be … panic[king] … impos[ing] … Stalinist … censorship …. Putin’s war in Ukraine is an outstanding failure for which he is guilty … [h]is aim … too grand and arrogant, … his resources … too meagre. … [H]e decided to command the war himself, just like Tsar Nicholas II and … Hitler, demonstrating [military] ignorance …. [T]he Russian military has been stolen empty by everybody from Putin, to … Shoigu … Prigozhin … Chemezov and down the line. Putin … has isolated himself with two nutcases – Yuri Kovalchuk … and Nikolai Patrushev …. The soft consensus expects a GDP fall of only 10%. My guess is 20%. … However incompetent the Russian military may be, deep down they understand that Putin embarked on a conquest of madness ….”