JRL NEWSWATCH: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to replace Ukraine’s top general” – Financial Times
“Removal of Valeriy Zaluzhny would mark biggest shake-up of military command since Russia’s full-scale invasion began”
“Zelenskyy on Monday [reportedly] offered Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, a new role but the general refused …. [Sources] said Zelenskyy had made clear … that regardless … [Zaluzhny] would be removed from his current position. … Zelenskyy [reportedly] … might not do so for some time after reports of the general’s ousting appeared in Ukrainian media. … Viewed as a potential political competitor, Zelenskyy has reportedly sought to keep Zaluzhny out of the public eye and bypassed him during key moments of the war … communicating orders to the general’s subordinates.”