JRL NEWSWATCH: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledges to shake up Ukraine’s leadership” – Financial Times

“… Zelenskyy is considering a sweeping ‘reset’ of Ukraine’s military and civilian leadership … attempt[ing] to reinvigorate its war effort …. [Zelenskyy] Sunday evening confirmed … he was not only seeking to replace General Valery Zaluzhny, … popular commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, but also top government officials. ‘Definitely a reset, a new beginning is necessary,’ Zelenskyy [said] …. ‘I have something serious in mind … not about a single person but about the direction of the country’s leadership,’ he said when asked whether he would dismiss Zaluzhny. … U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan [said] … the White House had been notified … of the looming changes but would not weigh in ‘one way or another.’ …”