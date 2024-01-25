JRL NEWSWATCH: “Volodymyr Zelensky comes up empty-handed in Davos as he faces financial war hell” – New York Post

“Wall Street has shown a keen interest in investing in Ukraine. The banker class … admires the country’s resiliency … [and] appreciates the geopolitical urgency in preventing … Putin from re-establishing the old Soviet Union …. … [T]hey liked Zelensky’s pitch in Davos: … [I]nflation … below 6% [down] from as high as 30%; the economy is growing. He plans to open the vital Kyiv airport in the coming months. … [W]estern [Ukraine] [reportedly] is pretty safe from bombing …. [A]n investment fund is ready and waiting to be formed. … Yet Zelensky [reportedly] came away empty-handed [in Davos] …. [with] [n]ot a single hard commitment … by … the world’s biggest investment houses. … [M]oney is waiting, which is a good sign. … [Reportedly] Zelensky has convinced the investment big shots that he is rooting out corruption …. They also like what they’re hearing about his economy bouncing back. It’s the war that’s preventing Wall Street from fully opening its wallet. The problem, simply put: Investors know there is no return on capital for bombed-out tech startups. …”