JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vladimir the Poisoner of Underpants; What Navalny’s death means for Russia, Putin and the world” – The Economist

Assassinations, Beatings, Threats, Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime, Headlines, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

“Fear and greed drive Russia’s regime. The opposition leader struck at both.”

“… Navalny’s death was blamed by Russian prison authorities on a blood clot … [H]is doctor said he suffered from no condition which made that likely. Whatever ends up on his death certificate, he was killed by … Putin. Russia’s president locked him up; in his name [] Navalny was subjected to a regime of forced labour and solitary confinement. [] Navalny will be celebrated as a man of remarkable courage. His life will be remembered for what it says about [] Putin, what it portends for Russia and what it demands of the world. … Navalny identified the two foundations on which [] Putin has built his power: fear and greed. In [] Putin’s world everyone can be bribed or threatened. Not only did [] Navalny understand those impulses, he struck at them in devastating ways. His insight was that corruption was not just a side hustle but the moral rot at the heart of [] Putin’s state. His anti-corruption crusade formed a new genre of immaculately documented and thriller-like films that displayed the yachts, villas and planes of Russia’s rulers. These videos, posted on YouTube, culminated in an exposé of [] Putin’s billion-dollar palace on the Black Sea coast that has been watched 130m times. Despite the palace’s iron gates, adorned with a two-headed imperial eagle, [] Navalny portrayed its owner not as a tsar so much as a tasteless mafia boss. [] Navalny also understood fear and how to defeat it. [] Putin’s first attempt to kill him was in 2020, when he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok smeared inside his underwear. By sheer good luck [] Navalny survived, regained his strength in Germany and less than a year later flew back to Moscow to defy [] Putin in a blast of publicity. He returned in the full knowledge that he would probably be arrested. …”

Click here for: “Vladimir the Poisoner of Underpants; What Navalny’s death means for Russia, Putin and the world; Fear and greed drive Russia’s regime. The opposition leader struck at both” – The Economist

[featured Navalny image at upper left of article post is file photo from another occasion, adapted from original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg by Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode]
Leave a comment

Comment