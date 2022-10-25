JRL NEWSWATCH: “Using Adoptions, Russia Turns Ukrainian Children Into Spoils of War” – New York Times

Children, Adoptions, Orphans, Families, Headlines, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Thousands of Ukrainian children have been transferred to Russia. ‘I didn’t want to go,’ one girl told The New York Times from a foster home near Moscow.”

“As … children fled bombed-out group homes and boarding schools[,] [s]eparated from … families, they followed neighbors or strangers heading west, seeking the relative safety of central Ukraine. … [P]ro-Russia forces intercepted them, according to … the children, witnesses and family members. … put[ting] them on buses headed deeper into Russian-held territory. … Russian authorities … announced with patriotic fanfare the transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia to be adopted and become citizens. … portray[ing] [them] as abandoned children … rescued from war. … [T]his mass transfer of children is a potential war crime, regardless of whether they were orphans. … [They] also took children whose relatives or guardians want them back …. As Russian troops pushed into Ukraine, children … fleeing newly occupied territories were swept up[,] [s]ome … [reportedly] taken after their parents … [were] killed or imprisoned by Russian troops …. [Putin’s] government has used children — including the sick, poor and orphaned … [in] a propaganda campaign presenting Russia as a charitable savior. …”

"Using Adoptions, Russia Turns Ukrainian Children Into Spoils of War: Thousands of Ukrainian children have been transferred to Russia. 'I didn't want to go," one girl told The New York Times from a foster home near Moscow.' – New York Times/ Emma Bubola

 

