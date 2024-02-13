JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian justice tested as collaboration cases mount” – AFP

“… [Ukraine’s] Prosecutor General’s Office has registered over 7,000 cases of collaboration and several thousand more on similar charges. The number will rise exponentially if Ukraine succeeds in its aim of re-capturing the roughly 20 percent of its territory in Russian hands. There have been verdicts in 941 collaboration cases, the UN rights office OHCHR said in December, cautioning that some of those convicted had ‘worked for the benefit of the local population.’ … Some collaboration cases involve senior officials or those who joined the local Russian military or police. But many … are accused over civilian jobs. … Ukraine is also conducting speedier collaboration trials ‘in absentia,’ when defendants are in Russia or occupied territory. …”