JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Zelenskyy joins a meeting of global defense leaders to make a direct plea for military aid” – AP

“For the first time … Zelenskyy joined a meeting of more than 50 defense leaders from around the world, making a personal pitch Wednesday for military aid in the face of lagging political support in the United States and new pressure on allies to send weapons to bolster Israel’s war with Hamas. … The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by the U.S., comes as Ukraine is desperately seeking more weapons … before … muddy weather sets in. … Zelenskyy noted the Israel war and said Ukrainians understand such tragedy. But he was also quick to detail Ukraine’s ongoing need for air defense systems and long-range missiles ‘to push Russia out of our land.’ … He asserted that Ukraine is making steady progress …. The contact group is the main forum for raising contributions of weapons, equipment and training for [Ukraine] …. It meets about once a month, in person and virtually … [T]his is the 16th gathering. …”