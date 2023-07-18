JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s spymaster comes out of the shadows” – Reuters

“… For an intelligence chief running Ukraine’s spy operations during war with Russia, Kyrylo Budanov, 37, has built up an unusually public profile … to get his message out and … menace Russia from afar. These days, a spy boss cannot stay in the shadows, he says. … In parts of his interview … he said … mutinying Russian mercenaries had headed for a nuclear base in pursuit of a backpack-sized atomic weapon. Several Russian sources … confirmed parts of that account. Budanov also cited an intercepted survey conducted by the Russian Interior Ministry that he said showed … Prigozhin had support inside Russia. …”
