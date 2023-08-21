JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s sluggish counter-offensive is souring the public mood; The government is worried” – The Economist

“…. Having once promised a march to Crimea … the political leadership in Kyiv now emphasises more realistic expectations. … Ukraine’s leadership is particularly frustrated that Western equipment has not yet arrived in its promised numbers. … Lack of air cover is another difficulty. … In recent days Ukraine’s armed forces have made important advances in the crucial southern theatre, and may have breached enough minefields to reach the first of three lines of Russian fortifications in several locations. They have also degraded Russia’s operational reserve and logistics. Still … Ukraine remains a long way off its strategic goal of nearing the Azov sea — and thus cutting Russia’s seized land corridor to Crimea — before the rains of late October, when mud will make for much harder going. The grim mood is spilling over into Ukraine’s politics, which have been on hold for much of the war. Rumours have circulated all summer that Mr Zelensky’s office may call early parliamentary and presidential elections. …”