JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000” – bne Intellinews

“Ukraine’s population fell behind that of Poland … [with] an electronic census reveal[ing] the number of citizens … dropped by … 5mn … 37.289mn since the last census in 2000. Poland’s population was 37.98mn in 2018, according to Eurostat. The … Ukrainian number does not include … Crimea or [the] Donbass regions, which would add roughly another million …. The result is 5mn less than … the state statistical service[‘s number] in 2000 of 42.2mn, based on births and deaths (and also excludes Crimea but not the Donbass). If … the Donbass is subtracted … then the population has shrunk by about 3.5mn in the last two decades. …”