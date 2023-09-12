JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s counteroffensive to continue after onset of bad weather, spy chief says” – Reuters
“Ukraine’s counteroffensive … will continue through the onset of cold and wet weather later this year …, Kyiv’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said[:] …. ‘Combat actions will continue in one way or another. In the cold, wet and mud, it is more difficult to fight. Fighting will continue. The counteroffensive will continue’ …. Apart from the huge concentration of Russian mines, he identified the large of number of small Russian ‘kamikadze’ drones as a key factor that had slowed Ukraine’s progress so far. …”
Click here for: “Ukraine’s counteroffensive to continue after onset of bad weather, spy chief says” – Reuters/ Olena Harmash, Tom Balmforth
MELITOPOL' WEATHER
